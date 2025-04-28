NATIONAL

Bomb blast near Aman committee office in Wana kills seven, injures 29

By Monitoring Report

WANA: A bomb explosion near the office of a peace (Aman) committee in the Wana area of South Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has resulted in at least seven fatalities and left 29 people injured.

The incident occurred close to the committee’s office, as confirmed by Deputy Commissioner Nasir Khan. The wounded have been rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Wana for treatment. Authorities reported that the blast completely destroyed the Aman committee’s office.

An investigation is underway, but no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

This incident occurs amid rising militant activity in Pakistan. According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), terror incidents in January 2025 surged by 42% compared to the previous month. A total of 74 attacks were recorded across the country, claiming 91 lives, including security personnel, civilians, and militants, and leaving 117 others injured.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has faced the highest number of attacks, with significant incidents reported both in its settled districts and former tribal areas. Balochistan has also experienced a spike in militant violence, with 24 recorded attacks in January.

