India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Minister

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Mian Moeen Wattoo on Wednesday said India could not take unilateral decision on the Indus Water Treaty, because it has the endorsement of international organizations.
Commenting over claims of Indian media about unilateral revocation of Indus Water Treaty by India, the minister said the water sharing agreement between the two countries is recognized by the international organizations, according to a statement issued by the Press Information Department.
The minister said Pakistan would not succumb to external pressure and any aggression from the Indian side would be responded in a befitting manner.
