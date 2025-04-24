Faisal Vawda urges national unity, calls for PTI participation in NAP discussions

ISLAMABAD: In light of escalating tensions with India, Senator Faisal Vawda has emphasized the need for a unified national response and the revival of the National Action Plan (NAP) to counter what he termed as “false propaganda” emanating from New Delhi.

Addressing the current situation, Vawda stated, “Pakistan comes first—everything else follows. We are united.” He called upon the government to convene a formal session of the National Action Plan, inviting leadership from all political parties, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to present a cohesive front to the international community.

Vawda’s appeal underscores the importance of national solidarity in the face of external challenges. He warned that any actions based on misinformation would be met with a strong and resolute response, as has been demonstrated in the past.

This call for unity comes amidst India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty following a tragic attack in Pahalgam, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists and injuries to 17 others.

Vawda’s stance highlights the critical need for political cohesion and strategic planning to navigate the complexities of regional relations and ensure the nation’s interests are safeguarded.