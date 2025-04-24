Diplomatic firestorm after Kashmir attack: India targets Pakistan with water treaty freeze

NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD: In the wake of the deadly Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), India summoned Pakistan’s senior-most diplomat in New Delhi on Friday, escalating already fraught tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The diplomatic summons came just a day after India announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT)—a decades-old water-sharing agreement that had withstood wars, border skirmishes, and political turbulence since it was brokered by the World Bank in 1960.

Speaking to reporters, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri directly linked the assault to “cross-border elements,” suggesting that the gunmen had received support from Pakistan. Though no group has yet claimed responsibility for the April 18 massacre in the Baisaran area near Pahalgam, Indian officials maintain that the planning bore the hallmark of past operations traced to what they call “Pakistan-backed militant groups.”

The victims were mostly domestic tourists, and the attack is now being described by Indian media as the worst mass-casualty event targeting civilians in Kashmir in nearly two decades.

In a series of swift and aggressive diplomatic measures, Misri also announced:

The closure of the Attari-Wagah land border, which is the only operational crossing point between India and Pakistan.

The withdrawal of Indian defence attachés from Pakistan.

The declaration of Pakistan’s defence advisers in New Delhi as persona non grata, with a directive to leave the country within seven days.

Misri stated that India would be placing the Indus Waters Treaty “in abeyance,” effectively suspending one of the most significant—and resilient—agreements between the two countries. The IWT governs the use of rivers that cross the border and is widely regarded as a cornerstone of South Asian water diplomacy.

In Islamabad, the response was measured but serious. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened a high-level meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) to deliberate on a coordinated response to India’s moves, particularly the unilateral suspension of the treaty and diplomatic downgrades.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, confirming the NSC meeting, stated that Pakistan will not be provoked into reactionary posturing, but will issue a firm and “principled” diplomatic and legal response to India’s latest actions. He added that Pakistan remains open to third-party mediation, especially in preserving water-sharing arrangements that affect millions on both sides of the border.

The situation has further strained a relationship that has remained tense since August 5, 2019, when India unilaterally revoked Article 370, stripping IIOJK of its special autonomous status. In response, Pakistan expelled the Indian High Commissioner and has since not appointed an ambassador to New Delhi.

The latest exchange between the two countries marks a potentially dangerous turn in the broader regional rivalry. Analysts warn that the Indus Waters Treaty’s suspension, if made permanent, could become a flashpoint, especially amid growing water insecurity in the region due to climate change and population pressure.

While both countries have nuclear capabilities, the bulk of their hostilities in recent years have played out diplomatically and through proxy conflicts in IIOJK. However, with border tensions high, the potential for escalation—military or otherwise—has renewed fears of a larger confrontation.

As of now, the international community has yet to weigh in significantly, but observers say the situation bears close monitoring, particularly from key mediators like the United States, China, and the United Nations, all of whom have previously urged both countries to exercise restraint in similar flashpoints.