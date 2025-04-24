NATIONAL

Bar council elections to proceed as scheduled, assures law minister

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar assured representatives from various bar associations that the upcoming provincial bar council elections would be held on time and in compliance with existing laws. The minister met with bar association leaders from Gujrat, Chiniot, Talagang, Bhalwal, Phalia, Pind Dadan Khan, Kamoke, and other regions.

Tarar confirmed that while there would be no amendments to the Bar Council Act or any major legal framework changes, some regulatory improvements are being considered. The meeting focused on ensuring the smooth conduct of elections and addressing any concerns raised by the bar representatives.

