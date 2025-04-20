NATIONAL

UAE deputy PM due in Pakistan today for trade, investment talks

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan is set to arrive in Islamabad today (Sunday) for official talks aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, particularly focusing on trade, investment, and regional cooperation. His visit, from April 20 to 21, will include discussions with Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The talks will cover a broad range of topics, including trade and investment, energy cooperation, regional security, and people-to-people ties. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) emphasized that the high-level visit reflects the deep-rooted relations between the two countries and their shared commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Sheikh Abdullah is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where the leaders are expected to reaffirm their mutual vision for peace and prosperity in the region. The visit follows the February trip of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which resulted in agreements aimed at boosting cooperation in banking, railways, mining, and infrastructure.

The UAE and Pakistan share long-standing ties, with significant contributions from the large Pakistani community living in the UAE, and recent steps such as the issuance of five-year visas for Pakistanis further strengthening the relationship.

