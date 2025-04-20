Royal Fans Weigh In on Kate and William’s Stance on Reconciliation with Harry

Royal fans have been vocal about Kate Middleton and Prince William’s stance on reconciliation with Prince Harry, following claims that Harry is considering a return to the fold. Royal expert Tom Bower, who is working on a book about Harry and Meghan Markle, suggested that Harry might be open to reconciliation. However, he also stated that such an outcome is highly unlikely, given the deep anger felt by William and Kate.

Many royal supporters have expressed skepticism about the possibility of mending the relationship. One fan commented, “Good for them, I wouldn’t trust that pair—are they getting short of money and need another book or Netflix deal? Keep your distance from them, William and Kate.”

Others agreed, citing Harry’s victim narrative, with one fan adding, “I don’t blame them, Harry and co always present themselves as victims. I think Harry regrets some of his decisions, especially regarding his book Spare.”

Another fan emphasized, “Catherine and William and the royal family do not trust Harry, as simple as that.”

The debate continues as fans remain divided on whether reconciliation is a genuine possibility or merely an unrealistic hope.