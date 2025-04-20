PMD warns of hot and dry weather across the country

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday issued an advisory, urging citizens to take necessary precautions due to the changing weather conditions across the country. In light of rising temperatures, the PMD has recommended staying informed about the latest weather forecasts and warnings to ensure safety.

A heatwave alert has been issued for Karachi, warning of hot and dry weather conditions from April 20 to 23. According to the PMD, temperatures are expected to be 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal, potentially reaching 40°C. The heat is also expected to bring humidity levels ranging between 40% and 50%. Authorities have cautioned residents to avoid direct sunlight, stay hydrated, and take extra care when going outdoors.

The heatwave is being caused by the suspension of sea breezes, which typically help to cool down the coastal areas. PMD officials have urged the public to stay indoors during peak heat periods and use protective clothing when necessary.

Meanwhile, Islamabad is expected to experience thunderstorms on Sunday with a high temperature of 31°C and a low of 19°C. The weather service has predicted a 100% chance of precipitation, with winds blowing at speeds of 10-15 mph from the southeast.

In contrast, regions like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan are forecasted to have cloudy weather conditions, providing some relief from the intense heat.

The PMD continues to monitor the situation closely and urges the public to take the necessary steps to safeguard their health during these extreme conditions.