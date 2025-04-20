PM leads second polio campaign of 2025, targets 45 million children

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday inaugurated Pakistan’s second nationwide anti-polio campaign of the year, pledging to achieve a “roaring success” in the critical battle to eliminate the virus.

The week-long drive, running from April 21 to 27, aims to immunise 45.4 million children across the country. Over 415,000 polio workers will be mobilised to administer vaccines, including in remote and high-risk areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at the launch ceremony in Islamabad, the prime minister stressed the importance of collective action, saying: “Through our joint efforts, we will be successful in this campaign. I thank our international partners, especially the World Health Organisation and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, for their support.”

He appealed to parents across Pakistan to cooperate with field teams to ensure every child under five receives the polio drops. “I request all families to play their part and support the workers visiting homes — your participation is key,” he said.

Pakistan remains one of only two countries where polio is still endemic — the other being Afghanistan. Despite decades of eradication efforts, the virus persists due to a mix of security challenges, vaccine misinformation, and parental reluctance in certain areas.

Last year, Pakistan reported more than 70 polio cases, and traces of the virus were found in samples from nearly 90 districts. However, officials remain optimistic. No new case has been reported in over two months, with the last confirmed case recorded on February 10.

PM Shehbaz also assured that robust security arrangements have been made for vaccination teams working in areas with security threats. “We have taken every measure to ensure our workers are protected and can carry out their duties safely,” he said.

The campaign follows earlier efforts this year, including a nationwide drive in February and a targeted fractional IPV-OPV campaign in Quetta and Karachi, which vaccinated around 1 million children.

Polio is a highly contagious disease with no cure, but it is preventable through immunisation. Experts warn that repeated doses are essential to build full immunity in children, especially those under five.