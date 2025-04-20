NATIONAL

No visa restrictions for Saudi nationals entering Pakistan: Naqvi

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced on Sunday that Saudi citizens are now allowed to enter Pakistan without facing any restrictions, marking a significant development in bilateral relations. T

he announcement came after a detailed meeting between Naqvi and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy in Islamabad.

Naqvi expressed his gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s consistent support to Pakistan, particularly during times of need, and praised the participation of the Saudi delegation in an anti-narcotics conference organized by Pakistan in collaboration with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The meeting highlighted the growing cooperation between the two nations in multiple sectors.

During the meeting, Naqvi revealed that Pakistan has eased travel policies for Saudi nationals, allowing them unrestricted entry into the country. The interior minister also mentioned recent reforms in passport issuance, aimed at improving document control and security.

In a notable development, Naqvi shared that law enforcement agencies in Pakistan have intensified their operations against professional beggars, an issue that had been a concern in several areas. Additionally, the minister acknowledged Saudi Arabia’s crucial role in the release of five Pakistani nationals who were wrongfully imprisoned in the Kingdom on drug smuggling charges. He expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s cooperation in reuniting these families.

Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy reaffirmed the longstanding, cordial ties between the two countries and emphasized Saudi Arabia’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations. Both sides expressed a commitment to deepening cooperation in sectors of mutual interest, with a focus on security, trade, and social welfare.

