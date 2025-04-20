Naseem Shah, Fatima Sana set to feature in Canada Super 60 T10 league

Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah and woman cricketer Fatima Sana are among over 1,300 players from 34 countries set to participate in the upcoming Canada Super 60 T10 League. Backed by former Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh, the tournament has attracted 1,135 male and 235 female players, signaling a strong start for its debut season.

The league will feature eight teams and is already generating significant buzz, with several international stars confirming their participation. Alongside Naseem, prominent names in the men’s competition include Finn Allen, Sikandar Raza, Jason Roy, Lungi Ngidi, and Chris Lynn, among others.

The women’s division is equally impressive, with international standouts like Maddy Green, Fran Jonas, Shabnim Ismail, and Fatima Sana joining the competition.

Kyle Coetzer, the Scottish cricket legend and assistant tournament director, expressed his excitement about the growing interest in the league. “I’m absolutely thrilled to see some of the biggest names in world cricket signing up for the Canada Super 60!” he said. “Their involvement will elevate the competition and provide invaluable exposure to Canadian players.”

The tournament, featuring both men’s and women’s formats, is scheduled to kick off in July, with player draft dates to be announced soon.