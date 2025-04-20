NATIONAL

MQM-P to actively participate in GB Assembly elections

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced to actively participate in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly elections.

The announcement follows a meeting between a delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan and MQM-P leaders Anis Kaimkhani and Aminul Haq in Karachi.

Anees Qaimkhani emphasized that MQM-P is fully aware of the issues facing Gilgit-Baltistan and is committed to resolving them. He noted that MQM-P candidates have previously secured victories in the region, highlighting the party’s historical engagement there.

Kaimkhani reiterated the party’s dedication to addressing the challenges of Gilgit-Baltistan’s residents.

Aminul Haq, senior MQM-P leader, stated that the party has consistently empowered the middle class by elevating them to higher echelons of power.

He described MQM-P as a tradition-breaking political force that believes in freedom, equality, and justice, underscoring its commitment to inclusive representation in the upcoming elections.

