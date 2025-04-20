JSMM workers stop two trains in protest against controversial canals

HYDERABAD: Workers of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) halted two major trains, Awami Express and Rehman Baba Express, as part of their ongoing protest against the construction of controversial canals on the River Indus.

The protestors, primarily concerned about the environmental and socio-economic impact of the canal projects, targeted these trains traveling from Peshawar to Karachi.

The protest started when a large group of JSMM workers stopped the Awami Express at Gari Bridge near Khairpur, raising slogans against the federal government’s canal construction plans. Later, they staged a sit-in on the railway tracks, causing a major disruption in the railway traffic. Freight trains were also halted at various stations as a result of the protest.

The Rehman Baba Express was stopped near the Rohri Railway Station, and the Awami Express was halted between Sukkur and Khairpur. This disruption caused considerable inconvenience, especially for women and children on board, who were left stranded in the scorching heat without access to water or meals.

Protestors have stated that they will continue their sit-in until the federal government reverses its decision on the controversial canals, which they claim threaten local agriculture, water resources, and the livelihood of communities in Sindh.