Job auctions

Unemployment, poverty and social distress have plagued Sindh for years. In a province where people are driven to the brink — selling their children, facing hunger, and even resorting to suicide — the dream of a stable government job is a distant hope for many. Unfortunately, this hope is crushed not by a lack of ability but by the deep-rooted corruption within the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

According to the Global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) 2023, around 39.3% of Pakistan’s population lives in multidimensional poverty, with Sindh being one of the worst-affected provinces. Coupled with this, Pakistan ranked 133 out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index 2023, highlighting the magnitude of institutional decay.

The recruitment process in Sindh has become nothing more than a money-making enterprise. The so-called merit-based system has been replaced with a marketplace where jobs are sold to the highest bidder. Demanding hefty bribes in exchange for government positions is now the norm. There are even fixed rates — higher for 16th and 17th grade posts, lower for junior positions.

The SPSC, which should be upholding integrity and fairness, has turned into a symbol of exploitation and deceit. It no longer conducts genuine recruitment tests; instead, it plays with the sentiments of thousands of deserving candidates. Rather than continuing the façade of open competition, it would be more honest for the Sindh government to shut down the SPSC altogether and open a shop to sell jobs openly, complete with price tags.

The sale of government jobs in Sindh is not just a betrayal of merit, but a crime against the very citizens the state is meant to serve. As long as jobs remain for sale, the cycle of poverty, hopelessness and injustice will continue. Urgent reforms, transparency and accountability are needed to restore the credibility of public institutions. Only then can the youth of Sindh be given a fair chance at a dignified, merit-based future.

BASIT MUHAMMAD

ISLAMABAD