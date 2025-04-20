JI changes Gaza protest venue after talks with Islamabad administration

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) on Sunday staged its ‘Palestine Solidarity March’ on Islamabad Expressway after reaching an agreement with the city administration to avoid entering the high-security Red Zone, which had been sealed off amid heightened security concerns.

Originally scheduled to take place outside the US Embassy, the rally was rerouted following negotiations with authorities. JI spokesperson Amir Baloch confirmed that the party would instead hold the demonstration near Zero Point, with the main stage set up at the H-8 Overhead Bridge.

“Matters have been settled with the administration. We will not march towards the Red Zone,” Baloch said. JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and other central leaders are set to address the rally.

Security in the capital was further tightened due to the arrival of a foreign dignitary — UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan — who is visiting Islamabad for high-level talks.

Police blocked all Red Zone entry points except the Margalla Gate and placed containers across sensitive routes. A heavy police presence was deployed at key intersections including Serena Chowk, Nadra Chowk, and Express Chowk.

Despite the rain and traffic restrictions, JI supporters began gathering near Zero Point by late afternoon, chanting slogans against Israel and the United States. A larger group of demonstrators was delayed due to the roadblocks.

Traffic was heavily disrupted, with Islamabad Police issuing a detailed advisory outlining alternate routes. Citizens were urged to use service roads, leave early for destinations, and avoid closed areas such as Zero Point, Express Chowk, and Radio Pakistan Chowk.

JI’s demonstration is part of a broader series of solidarity events for Palestinians. Similar rallies were held in Karachi last week, where thousands turned out to condemn Israel’s ongoing military offensive in Gaza.

According to JI’s press release, the Islamabad event drew participation from lawyers, doctors, teachers, traders, and civil society groups.

The Israeli offensive, launched after Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack, has reportedly killed over 51,000 Palestinians, with thousands more feared trapped under rubble. Much of Gaza’s housing and medical infrastructure lies in ruins, prompting global outcry.