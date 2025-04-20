Jason Gillespie slams PCB over unpaid dues

Former Pakistan Test cricket head coach Jason Gillespie has accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of failing to pay him nine months’ worth of salary, months after he stepped down from the role in December 2024. Gillespie, who was appointed as head coach in April 2024, resigned eight months later reportedly due to disagreements with the PCB.

In a recent interview, the former Australian fast bowler expressed disappointment over the unpaid dues, stating, “I’m still waiting to be paid for the work I did. It’s a bit disappointing, but I’m hopeful this will be resolved soon.” Despite the issue, Gillespie clarified that he harbors no ill will towards Pakistan cricket.

This is not the first time Gillespie has criticised the PCB. Earlier, he had remarked that his experience with the team made him reconsider his desire to return to full-time coaching, mentioning, “The way it ended was disappointing.” He had also previously accused interim head coach Aaqib Javed of undermining his authority during his tenure.

PCB responds to claims

The PCB has rejected Gillespie’s claims, stating that he resigned without serving the required notice period. “There is no truth to the claims of unpaid dues. Gillespie resigned without giving the mandatory four-month notice as outlined in the agreement,” a PCB spokesperson said. The board clarified that any outstanding payments are contingent on Gillespie fulfilling his contractual obligations. “His agent has contacted the PCB, and we have informed them that pending dues will be cleared once Gillespie settles his side of the agreement,” the spokesperson added.