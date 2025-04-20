Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss’ Reported Feud Takes Surprising Turn, New Photos Reveal

Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss, who have long been the subject of rumors about a strained relationship, may be closer than previously thought, according to new photos and insider reports. The two were photographed enjoying a sun-filled vacation in Costa Rica with their husbands, Jared Kushner and Joshua Kushner, looking carefree and friendly—contrasting with the public perception of their relationship.

While their differing political affiliations—Kloss being a Democrat and Ivanka having worked in her father’s administration—had fueled speculation about tension, recent developments suggest they may have put those differences behind them. In January 2025, Ivanka herself shared her disillusionment with politics, saying, “I hate politics. It’s a very dark, negative… That was never me,” which may have contributed to a shift in her relationship with Kloss.

Rumors of discord had swirled over the years, particularly after Kloss never publicly supported Ivanka’s career or pregnancy announcements. However, insiders revealed in 2023 that Ivanka and Kloss had begun to socialize more frequently, thanks in part to their husbands’ close relationship. The two have reportedly bonded over family gatherings and events, with their husbands, Jared and Joshua, being very close.

Despite not following each other on Instagram, which still baffles some fans, sources confirm that Ivanka and Kloss are on good terms, with one insider noting, “They may not be best friends, but it’s far off the mark to say they don’t get along.” Their Costa Rica trip appears to signal a more harmonious relationship, and it remains to be seen if this new chapter will continue to unfold in public view.