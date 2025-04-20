ICC names four Pakistani players in Women’s World Cup Qualifier team

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named four Pakistani cricketers in its Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 Team of the Tournament, with Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana leading the prestigious lineup.

Alongside Pakistan, the squad includes players from West Indies, Bangladesh, and Scotland, all selected for their exceptional performances during the tournament. Sana’s leadership and contributions both with the bat and ball were instrumental in her team’s success. Her best performance came in a rain-affected match against Scotland, where she took 4/23, and also scored an unbeaten 62 against Thailand.

Muneeba Ali, the reliable opening batter, was another standout with a key knock of 71 against Scotland, anchoring Pakistan’s successful chase of 187. Nashra Sandhu, one of the tournament’s most consistent bowlers, claimed 10 wickets at an average of 15.60, while Sadia Iqbal supported her with tight bowling, taking 9 wickets in the tournament.

The team also features players from other nations, including Hayley Matthews from West Indies, who was named the highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets, and Kathryn Bryce of Scotland, who topped the run charts with 293 runs and was named Player of the Tournament.

ICC Women’s Team of the Tournament 2025:

Hayley Matthews (West Indies)

Muneeba Ali (Pakistan)

Sharmin Akhter (Bangladesh)

Kathryn Bryce (Scotland)

Nigar Sultana (Bangladesh) (wk)

Fatima Sana (Pakistan) (c)

Chinelle Henry (West Indies)

Aaliyah Alleyne (West Indies)

Katherine Fraser (Scotland)

Nashra Sandhu (Pakistan)

Sadia Iqbal (Pakistan)

Reserve Player: