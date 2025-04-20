George Clooney Faces Tension with Amal Over Friendship with Jennifer Lopez

George Clooney’s recent outing with Jennifer Lopez has reportedly caused tension between him and his wife, Amal Clooney. An insider revealed that Amal is upset over the growing closeness between George and J.Lo, particularly after the pair were seen posing for selfies at the premiere of Out of Sight in what was seen as a “cosy” moment. Amal was not present at the event, which only added fuel to the speculation surrounding their relationship.

According to the source, Amal is frustrated by the perception of their closeness and feels that George should have been more mindful of the situation. “She knows that people will be talking and hates that there is now this perception of them snuggling up and posing for selfies,” the insider explained.

Although George acknowledged Amal’s absence at the event, stating she was at home with their twins, Amal’s concerns go beyond just the public attention. Despite not suspecting anything inappropriate, she is uneasy about the growing connection between her husband and Lopez, especially given George’s admiration for J.Lo’s personality and strength.

The couple has reportedly been spending a lot of time apart due to their busy schedules, with Amal frequently taking side trips for her own work while George works long hours. This separation, coupled with whispers of tension in their marriage, has left Amal feeling unsettled. The insider concluded by stating that Amal feels George should have known better, but he doesn’t seem to see the issue and is standing firm.