China’s U.S. envoy: Beijing opposes tariff or trade war of any form

WASHINGTON: Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng on Saturday said China firmly opposes tariff war or trade war of any form, and will take resolute countermeasures against any imposed on the country.

Speaking at the Traditional Chinese Medicine Culture Open Day, Xie called for drawing inspiration from traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) to address the challenges of the time.

Citing an ancient Chinese saying that “the greatest physicians save a country and the second greatest save individuals,” Xie said the Chinese civilization advocates promoting the common good of the entire world and benefiting each human being.

“China firmly opposes tariff war or trade war of any form. This is not only to safeguard our own national interests and dignity, but also to champion the international economic and trade order, fairness and justice,” he said.

“If any country insists on imposing tariff war or trade war on us, we will definitely face it fearlessly and take resolute countermeasures,” he added.

Addressing both symptoms and root causes

TCM emphasizes addressing both the symptoms and root causes and strengthening the foundation while nourishing the source, which offers useful references for moving beyond tariff war and trade war, said Xie.

He said, TCM holds that to treat a disease, it is crucial to identify its root cause, face the problem squarely and take the right medicine, instead of only tackling the symptoms or even imposing prescriptions on others for one’s own illness.

“Likewise, the main reason why global growth has hit a bottleneck is its lack of momentum. So instead of fighting over the existing turf, a wiser solution will be making the pie bigger from a long-term perspective,” he said.

Noting that globalization, connectivity and complementary advantages are the foundation of global prosperity over the past decades, and the path countries must take to achieve sustained common development, Xie stressed that weaponizing interdependence would only cause self-isolation and backfire, and tariff barriers would clog the flow of international trade and devastate the health of world economy.

If global industrial and supply chains are blocked, countries would face a supply shortage and soaring prices, which would eventually hurt everyone’s wellbeing, he said. “The fundamental way out is to ensure the smooth flow of world economy so as to keep it robust and vibrant.”

Resilience of China’s economy

Xie stressed the strong resilience and bright prospects of the Chinese economy.

As the international economic and trade landscape is being rattled, the China International Consumer Products Expo and the Canton Fair which opened earlier this month saw the number of participating brands and businesses hit a new high, and projects with a total investment of over $32 billion were signed during the 2025 Global Industrial Investment Promotion Conference for the Hainan Free Trade Port, he said.

In the first quarter, China’s GDP grew 5.4 percent year on year, ranking among the top in major economies, he said. The total value of China’s imports and exports in the period set a new record high, among which countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative accounted for more than 50 percent, he added.

Xie said, in a world fraught with instabilities and uncertainties, China remains a huge market with the greatest potential, a major engine of global growth, and an ideal destination for foreign investment.

China’s development will continue to be an opportunity for the whole world, he said.

“We will continue to open rather than close our doors, tear down rather than erect barriers, empower the world rather than focus solely on self-interest, and bring more stability and certainty to the world with our high-quality development and high-standard opening up.”