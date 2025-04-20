Brad Pitt And George Clooney’s Old Rivalry Exposed Amid Reconciliation

Brad Pitt and George Clooney, two of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, have captivated audiences for decades with their screen presence and off-screen chemistry. However, a surprising revelation has surfaced about their relationship’s origins: their first connection was marked by rivalry.

The story began in the 90s when Brad Pitt’s breakout role in Thelma & Louise catapulted him to stardom—though few knew that George Clooney had also auditioned for the same role. Clooney later admitted that this loss marked the start of a silent competition between the two. Despite the sting of rejection, it ultimately led to mutual respect and, over time, a deep friendship that has stood the test of time.

Their careers paralleled throughout the 90s, with Pitt becoming the rebellious heartthrob and Clooney establishing himself as the classic leading man, particularly through his role in ER. It was their eventual collaboration on Ocean’s Eleven in 2001 that solidified their bond. The chemistry they shared on-screen quickly spilled over into their personal relationship, and their friendship has grown stronger with each project, including the Ocean’s sequels, Burn After Reading, and most recently, Wolfs.

Beyond their professional partnership, the two have developed a friendship grounded in humor, support, and practical jokes. One memorable prank during the Ocean’s Eleven filming saw Pitt flood Italy with posters mocking Clooney, which the Italian press took seriously, further fueling their comedic rivalry. Clooney, known for his witty remarks, joked about Pitt’s aging looks, while Pitt teased Clooney’s pranks, noting that while his were enduring, Clooney’s “cut to the bone.”

Despite these playful jabs, their friendship has shown genuine depth, particularly in tough moments. During Pitt’s highly publicized divorce from Angelina Jolie, Clooney offered unwavering support, proving that their bond extends beyond the cameras.

The latest chapter of their partnership in Wolfs only raises the question: Is this the final collaboration for the iconic duo, or is it just the beginning of more cinematic adventures together?