Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Show Off Dance Moves in Dubai | Video

: A viral video showing Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma dancing together in Dubai has taken social media by storm. The clip, shared by a fan account, shows the couple dancing in casual outfits alongside a group of dancers, seemingly part of a choreographed shoot.

Since marrying in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy in December 2017, Virat and Anushka have frequently been spotted at public events and have a massive social media following. The couple, parents to two children—a daughter born in January 2021 and a son born in February 2024—continue to capture the public’s attention with their heartwarming moments.

While Kohli remains active in international cricket, Anushka has stepped back from the spotlight, with her most recent film appearance being a cameo in Netflix’s Qala. The video of the couple dancing follows another viral moment from March, when Kohli was seen embracing Anushka in the stands during India’s Champions Trophy win.