NATIONAL

Another Karachi resident loses life in heavy vehicle accident

By News Desk

KARACHI: A fatal accident involving a water tanker claimed another life in Karachi’s Baldia Sector 8, continuing the alarming trend of deadly crashes involving heavy vehicles. Police reported that a person was killed when a speeding water tanker struck him, with the driver fleeing the scene immediately after the collision. Authorities have since seized the vehicle.

In a separate incident in the nearby Naval Colony area, a dumper truck collided with a rickshaw, injuring five people, including two women. The dumper driver also escaped after the accident.

These incidents highlight the increasing danger posed by heavy vehicles on Karachi’s roads, despite the government’s imposition of restrictions on heavy traffic. Just days earlier, on April 14, a woman was killed when a bus collided with a motorcycle near Orangi Town No 5. The bus driver was arrested and a case filed against him.

So far this year, over 85 fatalities have been reported from accidents involving heavy vehicles in Karachi, sparking public outrage. In response, citizens have protested by torching several vehicles involved in accidents, including dumper trucks and other heavy vehicles. On April 13, a vehicle involved in an accident in Gulshan-e-Iqbal was set on fire by an angry mob, resulting in one fatality. The police later detained the driver and several others involved in the incident.

Previous article
ICC names four Pakistani players in Women’s World Cup Qualifier team
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Royal Fans Weigh In on Kate and William’s Stance on Reconciliation...

Royal fans have been vocal about Kate Middleton and Prince William's stance on reconciliation with Prince Harry, following claims that Harry is considering a...

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Show Off Dance Moves in Dubai | Video

Epaper_25-4-20 LHR

Epaper_25-4-20 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.