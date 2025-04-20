Abbasi says Pakistan’s worsening situation due to unconstitutional govts

ATTOCK: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the chief of Awam Pakistan Party (APP), criticized the impact of unconstitutional governments on Pakistan’s political and economic situation.

He emphasized that the country was lagging behind others globally, and its situation was worsening due to political instability. According to Abbasi, unconstitutional governments undermine the political framework and hinder progress.

He remarked that politicians should conduct their politics within the boundaries of the Constitution to ensure the country’s stability. Abbasi also noted that the role of the establishment must align with the Constitution, affirming that it should remain a part of the government and democracy.

Addressing the current political situation, Abbasi pointed out that the present government’s actions were largely influenced by PTI founder Imran Khan. He further claimed that the method by which the current government came into power was facilitated by PTI, a process that he suggested mirrored PTI’s rise to power.

Abbasi also stressed the importance of political stability for economic development. He warned that political chaos and unrest would impede economic progress, and the country could not move forward without a unified political environment. He expressed concern over the lack of job opportunities for the youth and rejected the idea of using Minus-One or Minus-Two formulas, arguing that such strategies had historically harmed the nation.

The former Prime Minister concluded by reiterating the need for constitutional governance to avoid further deterioration of the country’s situation. He critiqued the PML-N government’s failure to address these fundamental issues.