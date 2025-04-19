Tom Cruise’s Daughter Suri Looks Unrecognizable As She Turns 19 Amid Major Makeover

Suri Cruise, the daughter of Katie Holmes, is officially 19 and reflecting on a year filled with milestones. The teenager, currently studying at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has embraced her college journey since moving there in August 2024.

Though Suri’s birthday celebrations are expected to be low-key, they will certainly include her close-knit relationship with her mom, Katie. Despite the distance after Suri’s move, she has been visiting her mother frequently, such as surprising her on her birthday in December and attending Katie’s Broadway performance in Our Town.

The past year has been transformative for Suri, marking significant milestones. After turning 18, Suri graduated from LaGuardia High School, where she specialized in music. The graduation ceremony at the United Palace Theatre in Manhattan was an emotional day for Suri, with her mother Katie and grandmother Kathleen by her side. It was a bittersweet moment for Suri, as she bid farewell to her school friends, knowing they would soon be heading in different directions. As a tribute to her mom, Suri used her middle name, ‘Noelle,’ on her college pamphlet.

Suri’s personal life also saw developments, including a summer romance. The teen, who was previously linked to Toby Cohen, had a brief relationship with a new boyfriend after they attended prom together. The pair were often spotted in New York City throughout the summer of 2024.

The move to Pittsburgh marked a major life shift for Suri, leaving behind the city she grew up in. Katie was by her side, helping her settle into her new dorm. While the campus life at Carnegie Mellon differs from the fast-paced lifestyle of New York, it offers a range of activities and dining options, along with a modern fitness center.

Katie has always supported Suri’s personal growth and creativity, encouraging her interests from a young age. In previous interviews, Katie shared her joy in nurturing Suri’s artistic side, saying she strives to balance life lessons with creative expression. When reflecting on Suri leaving for college, Katie shared her pride and mixed emotions, acknowledging the excitement of this new chapter in her daughter’s life.

Through all the changes, Katie continues to provide a protective and loving environment for her daughter, despite their high-profile public lives. As Katie once expressed in an interview, her focus has always been on safeguarding Suri’s well-being and ensuring that she grows up to be an incredible individual.