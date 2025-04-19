Rana Sanaullah assures Sindh’s water rights amid canal project dispute

FAISALABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Inter-Provincial Relations, Rana Sanaullah has reaffirmed that Punjab will not utilize even a drop of Sindh’s water without consensus, amid ongoing tensions over the proposed six-canal project.

In an interview, Sanaullah addressed concerns raised by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and criticized certain nationalist parties in Sindh for politicizing the issue.

He emphasized that the canal project is being misrepresented, noting that only one of the six proposed canals is planned for Punjab, while the remaining five are located elsewhere.

Sanaullah highlighted the government’s commitment to collaborative efforts with the PPP to resolve the matter, stating, “We will sit with the PPP and solve the problem.” He underscored the importance of the Green Pakistan Initiative, aiming to make barren lands fertile in both Punjab and Sindh.

Regarding the canal project’s opposition, the PPP has passed a resolution in the Sindh Assembly against the scheme, asserting that no canal, including the Cholistan Canal, can be developed without Sindh’s approval, as stipulated in the 1991 Indus River Water Apportionment Accord.

Sanaullah’s remarks come amid heightened political tensions and underscore the federal government’s stance on inter-provincial cooperation and the rule of law.