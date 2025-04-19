PTI’s Aliya Hamza detained by police in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab Chief Organiser Aliya Hamza and another female party worker were detained by police during a PTI event in Rawalpindi on Friday. The incident occurred in Chaklala Scheme III, where Aliya was attending a PTI workers’ convention.

Police conducted a raid during the gathering and took Aliya, along with PTI activist Shamim Aftab, into custody. According to police sources, Aliya has not been formally arrested in connection with any registered case as of yet. Both detainees have been transferred to the women’s police station in Rawalpindi. Authorities have stated that a decision on the charges or legal grounds for Aliya’s formal arrest is still pending.