Naqvi, UN peace mission secy discuss expanding partnership

By Staff Report
  • Interior Minister offers regional courses for UN peace staff at NPA in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, called on Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad on Saturday and discussed a raft of issues with him.

On arrival at the Interior Ministry, United Nations Under-Secretary General was warmly received by Mohsin Naqvi. During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed different measures to strengthen and expand partnership between the United Nations Peace Mission and Pakistan.

On the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan always wanted to extend full support to United Nations Peace Mission and strengthen relationship with the organization. He said that Pakistan always extended its full support for establishing peace globally.

Naqvi said that Pakistan’s law-enforcement agencies and police officials take part in different peace missions under the auspices of United Nations and will continue the same in future.

He said that it’s a moment of pride for Pakistan as one of its citizens is currently performing as head of United Nations police force.  He said that use of latest technology is vital to make peace operations more effective.

During the meeting, Naqvi offered regional courses for UN peace staff in National Police Academy (NPA) in Pakistan. He further informed that National Police Academy is reconstituted as per international standards.

The interior minister said that “we are taking measures to enhance our professionalism of our police officials.” He said that equal opportunities are being provided to women in Pakistani police.

UN Under-Secretary-General Jean-Pierre Lacroix thanked and lauded the Interior Minister for his efforts to restore Pakistan’s police officials in the United Nations. He further said that despite difficult circumstances UN Peace Mission is taking effective measures to restore peace worldwide.

