King Charles Receives Enhanced Protection Following Major Security Lapse At His Home

King Charles will receive heightened security measures at his Sandringham estate following a recent security scare involving drones. The incident occurred on March 4, shortly after the King hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Drones were spotted flying above the property, prompting security services to request new restrictions on aircraft operations over the estate.

The British government, through Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander, imposed the no-fly order on March 10, which prevents aircraft from flying below 2,000 feet in the vicinity of Sandringham for public safety and security reasons. The order was made in consultation with the Civil Aviation Authority and the Department for Transport, with exemptions for royal flights, police, emergency services, and visitors’ aircraft.

The drones were traced to an individual in a nearby car, and other suspects are believed to be involved. This raised serious security concerns, particularly given that the King had recently hosted Zelensky on March 3, shortly after the Ukrainian President attended a defense summit in London. The meeting, which lasted just under an hour, was held in the Sandringham Saloon room, with the two leaders discussing Ukraine’s defense efforts. Zelensky expressed gratitude for the King’s support of Ukraine, noting his ongoing commitment to the country since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

Sandringham, a beloved royal estate covering 20,000 acres, has significant historical importance. It was purchased by Queen Victoria in 1862 for her son Albert and his wife Alexandra, who used it as their countryside retreat. Queen Elizabeth II’s father, King George VI, famously referred to Sandringham as “the place I love better than anywhere else in the world.” It is also where the royal family traditionally spends Christmas and where King Charles recuperated after his first cancer treatment last year.