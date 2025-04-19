Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez Dazzles as Ferrari Guest During Saudi Arabi F1 Grand Prix

By Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez made a bold fashion statement at the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, donning a skintight pink catsuit that gave off major Power Ranger vibes. The 55-year-old pop icon paired the eye-catching ensemble with matching rose-colored sunglasses and a metallic clutch as she attended the qualifying race as a guest of Ferrari.

Photo: Instagram / Jennifer Lopez

Lopez is set to perform at the post-race concert powered by MDLBEAST, Saudi Arabia’s premier entertainment company, where she will be joined by other big names like Usher, Major Lazer, and Peggy Gou.

Photo: Getty Images

Though her outfit stood out, Lopez’s pink catsuit was a more understated choice compared to some of her previous dramatic looks. Earlier this month, the “Hustlers” star turned heads in a plunging black gown with an oversized white cape at the Broadway opening of George Clooney’s Good Night, and Good Luck play.

Photo: Instagram / Jennifer Lopez

Lopez has attended the Grand Prix in the past, including a 2023 Las Vegas party where she and ex-husband Ben Affleck hosted a poker event benefiting Affleck’s non-profit, Eastern Congo Initiative. At that event, Lopez wore a striking David Koma cutaway dress with a thigh-high split. Despite their divorce in January, Lopez and Affleck continue to support charitable causes together.

