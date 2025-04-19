Jennifer Lopez Dazzles as Ferrari Guest During Saudi Arabi F1 Grand Prix

Jennifer Lopez made a bold fashion statement at the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, donning a skintight pink catsuit that gave off major Power Ranger vibes. The 55-year-old pop icon paired the eye-catching ensemble with matching rose-colored sunglasses and a metallic clutch as she attended the qualifying race as a guest of Ferrari.

Lopez is set to perform at the post-race concert powered by MDLBEAST, Saudi Arabia’s premier entertainment company, where she will be joined by other big names like Usher, Major Lazer, and Peggy Gou.

Though her outfit stood out, Lopez’s pink catsuit was a more understated choice compared to some of her previous dramatic looks. Earlier this month, the “Hustlers” star turned heads in a plunging black gown with an oversized white cape at the Broadway opening of George Clooney’s Good Night, and Good Luck play.

Lopez has attended the Grand Prix in the past, including a 2023 Las Vegas party where she and ex-husband Ben Affleck hosted a poker event benefiting Affleck’s non-profit, Eastern Congo Initiative. At that event, Lopez wore a striking David Koma cutaway dress with a thigh-high split. Despite their divorce in January, Lopez and Affleck continue to support charitable causes together.