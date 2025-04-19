IHC halts CDA action against wedding halls and marquees

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has temporarily halted the Capital Development Authority (CDA) from taking action against wedding halls and marquees in the city. Justice Inam Amin Minhas issued the order during a hearing on a petition filed by Ghulam Moinul Haq Gilani.

The court directed all parties involved to submit para-wise comments within 15 days and ruled that no punitive measures should be taken until the next hearing. The petitioner’s counsel argued that CDA’s directives, issued on August 16, 2023, were detrimental to the fundamental rights of the petitioner due to changes in relevant legislation. The case has been adjourned until May 21 for further proceedings.