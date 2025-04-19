Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Create an account Create an account Welcome! Register for an account your email your username A password will be e-mailed to you. Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. NATIONAL April 19, 2025 Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 19ᵗʰ April, 2025 By Web Desk All Gold prices mentioned above are quoted by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA). FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsAppEmail Previous articleHasan Ali becomes HBL PSL’s all-time leading wicket-takerNext articlePost Malone’s Ex-Fiancé’s Identity Revealed After Major Win In Custody Battle for Daughter Web Desk LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name: Please enter your name here Email: You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ RELATED ARTICLES NATIONAL PTI’s Aliya Hamza detained by police in Rawalpindi NATIONAL Heavy rainfall, hailstorms expected in Islamabad, parts of Punjab within 12 hours NATIONAL LHC hints at sealing Qingqi rickshaw manufacturing companies NATIONAL DPM Dar visits Kabul today to ‘thaw stalemate’ between two neighbors NATIONAL Bilawal advises govt not ‘risk’ losing PPP support over canal project NATIONAL IHC halts CDA action against wedding halls and marquees Must Read NATIONAL PTI’s Aliya Hamza detained by police in Rawalpindi April 19, 2025 RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab Chief Organiser Aliya Hamza and another female party worker were detained by police during a PTI event in Rawalpindi... Epaper_25-4-19 ISB April 19, 2025 Heavy rainfall, hailstorms expected in Islamabad, parts of Punjab within 12 hours April 19, 2025 LHC hints at sealing Qingqi rickshaw manufacturing companies April 19, 2025