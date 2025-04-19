NATIONAL

Four nomination papers submitted for Senate by-election

By Staff Report

KARACHI: A total of four nomination papers were submitted on Saturday for the by-election to a general seat of Senate from Sindh province, which became vacate due to the death of PPP’s Senate Taj Haider.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s Waqar Mehdi and Asif Khan while MQM-Pakistan’s Mujahid Rasool and Nighat Mirza submitted their nomination papers.

According to the schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Saturday (April 19) was the second and last day for the receipt and submission of nomination papers for the vacant general seat of the Senate from Sindh province.

Staff Report
Staff Report

