Buckingham Palace Reveals Prince William’s Future Plans Amid King Charles’ Abdication Rumors

Buckingham Palace has confirmed an upcoming visit for Prince William as part of his increasing responsibilities, while also addressing rumors about King Charles’ potential abdication. Despite royal expert claims that King Charles has no plans to step down anytime soon, preparations for Prince William and Princess Catherine’s future roles as king and queen are well underway.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich stated that the royal family, following the crisis caused by a past abdication, is unlikely to repeat such an event. She emphasized that although Prince William has been assuming more duties, the royal couple is not actively seeking an immediate ascension to the throne.

Queen Camilla also reiterated that King Charles remains committed to his role, driven by a desire to “help others,” and has no intention of reducing his workload.

In light of these developments, the palace announced that on April 24, 2025, Prince William will visit Mentivity, a community organization located on Westmoreland Road in London.