Bilawal advises govt not ‘risk’ losing PPP support over canal project

PPP chairman declares controversial canal projects could endanger federation’s unity

Vows govt should not be under any illusion as he will not step back from his stance

HYDERABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday declared that the controversial canal projects could endanger the federation’s unity, issuing a strong warning to the federal government to shelve the project.

“The federal authorities must withdraw the proposed canal initiatives or risk losing PPP’s support in the ruling coalition”, the PPP chairman stated while speaking at a public rally in Hyderabad on Friday.

He criticised the Islamabad leadership, stating, “The people of Sindh have rejected the canal projects, yet those in Islamabad remain blind and deaf to our voices. Out of six canals, two were approved by Prisoner No 420,” a veiled reference to a political rival. “Let it be clear — we oppose your project,” he asserted.

Bilawal emphasized that the water distribution issue could threaten national cohesion. “We made Shehbaz Sharif prime minister not once, but twice. And now you think you can intimidate us with threats?” he questioned.

Bilawal congratulated his party on its recent electoral victory in Umerkot and praised the people of Sindh for continuing to stand with the legacy of the late Benazir Bhutto.

“The people of Sindh have once again proven that the arrow is their only mandate,” he said, referencing PPP’s electoral symbol.

Lashing out at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he claimed that their projects consistently harm the agricultural sector. “Every initiative backed by the ‘lion party’ is anti-farmer. The wheat scandal has economically devastated our farmers,” he said. “They only bleed the people dry without offering any real solutions.”

Reaffirming his party’s stance, he declared, “The government should not be under any illusion — I will not step back. I stand with the people.” In a final warning, Bilawal stated that the PPP will not remain part of the coalition if the federal government does not withdraw the controversial canal projects.