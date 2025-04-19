NATIONAL

ATC cancels interim bail of 15 PTI activists in Nov 26 protests cases

By Staff Report
LAHORE, PAKISTAN - MARCH 14: Riot police intervene in supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan gathered outside Khan's house to prevent officers from arresting him, in Lahore, Pakistan on March 14, 2023. Protestors clashed with the police. The police, attired in riot gear and holding shields, used water cannons to ward off the stone-throwing activists from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, who had taken control of the main entrance to their party leader's residence. Several PTI workers, according to police sources, were taken into custody. (Photo by Rana Irfan Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Saturday canceled the interim bail of 15 PTI individuals, in cases related to the November 26 protests.

The court took the decision after the accused failed to appear before the judge despite repeated notices. ATC Judge, Amjad Ali Shah conducted the court hearing.

According to the details, among those affected are Sanam Javaid, Mishal Yusufzai, Raja Basharat, Sami Ibrahim, Javed Kausar, Seemabia Tahir, Timur Masood and others.

Cases were registered against the accused at various police stations in Rawalpindi and Attock.

The prosecutor Zahir Shah opposed their exemption applications and argued that the accused had been wrongfully exploiting judicial leniency for four months, failing to appear before the court and deliberately obstructed the investigation process.

The court ruled that the defendants had not properly followed legal procedures, leading to the cancellation of their bail.

Previous article
Rainfall set to lash parts in upper KP, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.