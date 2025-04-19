ATC cancels interim bail of 15 PTI activists in Nov 26 protests cases

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Saturday canceled the interim bail of 15 PTI individuals, in cases related to the November 26 protests.

The court took the decision after the accused failed to appear before the judge despite repeated notices. ATC Judge, Amjad Ali Shah conducted the court hearing.

According to the details, among those affected are Sanam Javaid, Mishal Yusufzai, Raja Basharat, Sami Ibrahim, Javed Kausar, Seemabia Tahir, Timur Masood and others.

Cases were registered against the accused at various police stations in Rawalpindi and Attock.

The prosecutor Zahir Shah opposed their exemption applications and argued that the accused had been wrongfully exploiting judicial leniency for four months, failing to appear before the court and deliberately obstructed the investigation process.

The court ruled that the defendants had not properly followed legal procedures, leading to the cancellation of their bail.