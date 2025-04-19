Asad Umar calls for political dialogue to address economic, political instability

ISLAMABAD: Former Federal Minister Asad Umar emphasized the urgent need for political dialogue in Pakistan, asserting that economic stability is unattainable without political consensus.

In an interview with a private television channel, Asad Umar urged the current government to engage in discussions with the opposition, highlighting that the nation’s challenges can only be resolved through parliamentary negotiations.

Umar expressed concern over the internal divisions within his former party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), noting that such differences should not be aired publicly.

He criticized the ongoing hostile exchanges on social media among party members, suggesting that these actions undermine the party’s unity and public image.

Reflecting on past political decisions, Umar acknowledged that PTI’s refusal to negotiate with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was a significant misstep. He emphasized that consensus and dialogue are essential for the country’s progress, stating that the solution to Pakistan’s problems does not lie with a single political party but requires collective effort.

Umar also called for a “new charter of democracy,” advocating for engagement between politicians and the establishment to address the prevailing political turmoil. He stressed that a strong parliament is crucial for a strengthened democracy and that political understanding is necessary for the country’s advancement.

Regarding the current government’s tenure, Umar expressed skepticism about its ability to complete its term, citing widespread uncertainty and lack of confidence among the populace. He reiterated that immediate elections are the only viable solution to the ongoing political and economic crises, urging the government to consider this path to restore stability.

Umar’s remarks underscore the pressing need for political reconciliation and institutional cooperation to navigate Pakistan through its current challenges.