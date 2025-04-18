Prince William Announces Major Changes To His Core Team Amid Royal Health Emergency

Prince William has announced a significant leadership transition within his Earthshot Prize team. CEO Hannah Jones will step down in the summer after four successful years, with Jason Knauf, the Prince and Princess of Wales’s former royal aide, set to take over the role.

Hannah will continue to provide strategic advice on innovation and sustainability to Kensington Palace and will collaborate with Jason to ensure a seamless transition in the coming months.

In a statement, Prince William praised Hannah for her contribution: “As the first CEO, Hannah has built The Prize into a world-class organization with a dedicated team that delivers an annual Prize, powers a platform for scaling solutions, and inspires a global movement focused on addressing the world’s greatest challenges. I look forward to working with Jason to guide The Earthshot Prize into its next phase.”

Jason, who has previously served as the CEO of the Royal Foundation and as the communications secretary for William and Kate from 2015 to 2021, reflected on his new role, stating, “I am honored to be appointed as the next CEO of The Earthshot Prize and excited to work with the exceptional team to advance our mission of urgent optimism for our planet.”

Hannah, ahead of her departure, expressed her pride in the organization’s achievements and the support from the Earthshot community. “It’s been a privilege to help bring The Prince of Wales’s founding vision to life,” she said. “I’m excited to remain a part of The Earthshot family as I pass the baton.”

The next Earthshot Prize Awards will take place in Rio de Janeiro in November, continuing the global tradition of celebrating innovative environmental solutions.