PM Shehbaz vows crushing response to terrorists

Pakistan’s enemies are scared of our economic achievements: Premier

Says Centre, provinces working together on narrative against terrorism

Directs all institutions intensify efforts against smuggling, human trafficking networks

Orders authorities to expedite completion of Safe City projects in major urban centres

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to inflict a crushing defeat on terrorists so that they never dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan again.

Chairing a meeting on law and order situation in Islamabad, he said that the fight will continue for the complete eradication of terrorism from the country. “Pakistan’s enemies are scared of our economic achievements”, the premier stated.

He commended all the institutions and provincial governments for their robust measures against terrorism. He said the brave officers and soldiers of security forces are confronting terrorists day and night, laying down their lives for the country.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the federal government will extend full cooperation to enhance the capacity of all provinces to ensure the complete elimination of terrorism and extremism.

He mentioned that federal government and the provinces are working together on the narrative against terrorism, which is encouraging. He urged the need to set aside all mutual differences and work together to eradicate the menace.

The premier directed that all institutions intensify efforts against smuggling. He also directed that the noose around human trafficking networks be tightened further, and smugglers be brought to justice.

During the meeting, the prime minister directed authorities to expedite the completion of Safe City projects in major urban centres, which would enhance surveillance and security response capabilities across the country.

The participants were informed that the National and Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Center has been established at the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta), the report added.

Officials also briefed the premier on forensic capabilities, confirming that a forensic science agency has been established in Islamabad, while Punjab’s existing forensic facilities are undergoing further improvements.

Alarming Rise In Terror Attacks

Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies’s (PICSS), the Islamabad-based think tank, report revealed that February saw a marginal increase in terrorist attacks but a sharp surge in civilian casualties.

According to PICSS, the country witnessed 79 terrorist attacks last month, resulting in the deaths of 55 civilians and 47 security personnel, while 45 civilians and 81 security personnel were injured. Security forces, meanwhile, intensified counter-terrorism operations, eliminating 156 terrorists, injuring 20, and arresting 66, it said.