Peshawar launches cochlear implant programme for hearing-impaired children

By News Desk

PESHAWAR: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government, in collaboration with Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, has launched a cochlear implant programme at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) to assist children with hearing impairments. The initiative, part of the government’s Sehat Card (Health Card) programme, aims to provide hearing solutions for children aged six months to five years.

As part of the pilot phase, the ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat) team at HMC successfully conducted nine cochlear implant surgeries. Each surgery, which typically costs around Rs2.15 million, will now be funded through a partnership between Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and the Sehat Card, relieving families of financial stress.

A two-day cochlear implant marathon at HMC recently marked a significant milestone, with nine surgeries performed under the guidance of senior healthcare specialists. The hospital administration lauded the efforts of the ENT team, crediting their hard work for the success of the programme.

