Pakistan’s final deadline for undocumented Afghans to depart: April 30

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani government has set a firm deadline of April 30 for all foreign nationals, particularly undocumented Afghan citizens, to leave the country under the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan.

The move marks a renewed push to address the issue of undocumented foreigners residing in Pakistan, especially in light of increasing national security concerns.

At a press conference on Friday, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry reaffirmed the government’s stance on enforcing immigration laws and emphasized that the deadline will be strictly adhered to. “Pakistan has shown unmatched hospitality for decades, but the time has come to strictly enforce our immigration laws,” Chaudhry stated.

His announcement comes ahead of a high-level diplomatic visit by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to Kabul, where Pakistani officials are expected to engage with Afghan counterparts on issues of repatriation and border management.

Initially, the government had set March 31 as the deadline for Afghan nationals to leave voluntarily. However, this deadline was extended to April 30 to allow more time for the repatriation process. Since the beginning of April, over 84,800 Afghan nationals have voluntarily returned to Afghanistan.

Chaudhry assured that the repatriation process is being carried out in a “lawful, organised, and humane manner,” with the cooperation of Afghan authorities to ensure a smooth and safe transition for those returning.

As of now, more than 2.1 million Afghan nationals remain in Pakistan, with the majority residing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces. Pakistan has hosted Afghan refugees for over 40 years, but the current political and security environment has raised concerns over the safety and stability of the region.

Officials have cited growing national security threats as a driving factor behind the crackdown. Last year, over 1,600 people were killed in terrorist attacks in Pakistan, with nearly half of the casualties being security personnel. The government has warned that strict action will be taken against any Pakistani nationals found to be assisting undocumented foreigners, including providing housing or employment.

Chaudhry also referenced intelligence reports indicating that weapons left behind by US forces in Afghanistan have fallen into the hands of terrorist groups, posing a significant security threat to the region. He stressed that the policy is not aimed at hostility but at ensuring the safety and security of Pakistan and its people.

“The policy is driven by the need to uphold the law, ensure public safety, and protect national interests,” Chaudhry concluded.