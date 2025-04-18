Pakistan, GCC states agree on enhanced drug control strategy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Gulf nations have reaffirmed their resolve to intensify joint operations against drug trafficking and narcotics-related crimes, following a high-level meeting held in Islamabad on Friday.

Delegates from six Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman, met with Interior and Narcotics Control Minister Mohsin Naqvi to discuss the outcomes of the recent Pak-GCC Anti-Narcotics Conference.

The delegation included top officials such as UAE’s Brigadier Saeed Abdullah Al-Sawaidi, Saudi Arabia’s Major General Saad bin Saud Al-Ajmi, Qatar’s Colonel Rashid Sari, Oman’s Brigadier Muhammad Saleh Ali Rashid, Bahrain’s Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Khalid, and Kuwait’s Colonel Nasir Badr, alongside GCC-CICCD Director Brigadier Isa Saeed.

Also present were Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Interior Secretary Muhammad Khurram Agha, and Director General of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Major General Abdul Moeed.

Interior Minister Naqvi extended his appreciation to the visiting delegations for their active participation and support. He commended the successful organization of the conference and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to work in close partnership with Gulf states.

DG ANF Maj Gen Moeed briefed attendees on the conference’s key recommendations. All participants agreed to maintain full cooperation and to expand joint initiatives in the fight against narcotics.

It was announced that a dedicated meeting of the interior or anti-narcotics ministers from GCC countries and Pakistan will be convened later this year. According to Naqvi, this forum will serve as a platform to take “major decisions” on counter-narcotics strategies and mutual enforcement actions.

Naqvi emphasized that the recommendations shared during the conference would play a pivotal role in enhancing regional collaboration, enabling the formation of an effective and unified response against the drug menace.

“Together, we can rid our societies of this curse,” he said, adding that the ANF has been significantly strengthened to meet the challenge more effectively.