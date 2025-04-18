Pakistan committed to benefit from Egypt’s Hepatitis C tackling experience: Kamal

Pakistani health minister, Egyptian envoy agree to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the health sector

ISLAMABAD: Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal and Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Ihab Mohamed Abdelhamid on Friday agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the health sector, with a special focus on eliminating Hepatitis C.

The consensus was reached during a high-level meeting between Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal and the Egyptian Ambassador Dr Ihab Mohamed Abdelhamid.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, the two sides discussed technical collaboration and initiatives to develop the medical field in Pakistan.

A delegation of Egyptian health experts is expected to visit Pakistan soon to assist in Hepatitis C eradication efforts.

Health Minister Mustafa Kamal praised Egypt’s notable success in eliminating Hepatitis C and briefed the ambassador on Pakistan’s progress under the Prime Minister’s Hepatitis C Elimination Program.

“The Egyptian model of tackling Hepatitis C is commendable,” Kamal said. “We are committed to benefiting from Egypt’s experience in this area and look forward to practical collaboration.”

The Egyptian ambassador lauded Pakistan’s decision to adopt aspects of Egypt’s approach and reaffirmed Cairo’s commitment to supporting Islamabad through technical assistance, training programs, and awareness campaigns.

The ambassador also confirmed that Egypt would soon send a team of health experts to Pakistan to begin working on joint strategies.

Minister Kamal welcomed the move, stating that Pakistan would make full use of the visiting delegation’s expertise and experience in public health interventions.

The development marks a significant step in Pakistan’s efforts to fight viral diseases and improve healthcare services through international cooperation.

This partnership reflects a growing trend of health diplomacy in the region, as countries seek to share knowledge, models, and resources to address common challenges in public health.