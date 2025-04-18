Pakistan, Bangladesh welcome direct shipping links between Karachi and Chittagong

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Bangladesh have expressed support for the newly launched direct shipping route between Karachi and Chittagong, highlighting the need to resume direct air connections as well. The announcement came during the 6th round of Foreign Secretary Level Consultations (FSLC) in Dhaka on April 17, where both sides also praised progress in simplifying travel and visa facilitation.

Led by Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch of Pakistan and Md Jashim Uddin of Bangladesh, the talks focused on political, economic, cultural, educational, and strategic cooperation. Both nations emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral ties through regular dialogue and addressing pending agreements. They also discussed enhanced collaboration in trade, agriculture, education, and connectivity, with Pakistan offering academic opportunities and Bangladesh providing technical training in fisheries and maritime studies.

The discussions also touched on regional issues, including efforts to rejuvenate the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Both sides condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and affirmed their shared commitment to regional integration and economic linkages. The next round of FSLC talks will take place in Islamabad in 2026.