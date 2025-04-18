King Charles’ Health Diagnosis Update Revealed Amid Feud With Prince Harry

Prince Harry continues to face significant tension with his royal family, particularly with his father, King Charles III, as the monarch battles a serious health condition. Despite the King’s ongoing health issues, Harry feels increasingly distant and disconnected, especially after learning about his father’s hospitalization through the media rather than directly from the family.

Charles III’s health has been a cause of concern, but Harry, who hasn’t had a direct conversation with his father since February of last year, remains in the dark about many family matters. His relationship with his father has been deteriorating ever since he and Meghan Markle moved to California, and visits between them have become rare.

A key source of Harry’s frustration is the loss of state-provided security after stepping down from his royal duties. Despite facing external security threats, Harry has been unsuccessful in regaining his protection, and the lack of support from his father has deepened his sense of abandonment. His ongoing legal battle to restore his security has been met with repeated setbacks.

Additionally, Harry’s relationship with his brother, Prince William, remains strained. The distance between the brothers has grown since the Sussexes’ move to the United States, and Harry’s book Spare revealed details about past family disputes, including a physical altercation with William. The Duke of Sussex has expressed frustration at his brother’s refusal to engage, noting that William does not return his calls and prevents him from staying informed about their father’s health.

As King Charles’ health declines, tensions within the royal family continue to rise, and the future of Harry’s relationship with his family remains uncertain. Harry’s quest for acceptance and a place within the royal fold seems increasingly difficult amid these unresolved issues.