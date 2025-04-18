Karachi to face rising heat from Sunday, warns PMD

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a warning that Karachi will experience a rise in heat intensity starting Sunday, with heatwave-like conditions expected between April 20 and 23. This increase in temperatures is attributed to a shift in wind direction, according to the Met Office.

The department also noted that similar conditions could affect other parts of Sindh from April 24 onward. For the next 24 hours, Karachi is forecast to remain hot and humid, with maximum temperatures ranging from 35 to 37°C. The minimum temperature recorded is 26.5°C, with humidity levels at 77%, contributing to the discomfort. Intermittent strong winds are expected, although sea breezes will continue at a moderate pace of 12 km/h.

PMD spokesperson Anjum Nazir had previously stated that Karachi could witness a heatwave by the end of April. The heatwave-like conditions are expected to persist in South Punjab and parts of Sindh throughout April to June. Additionally, excessive heat may trigger dust and windstorms, posing risks to infrastructure such as electric poles, trees, and solar panels.

The public, particularly vulnerable groups like children, women, and the elderly, are urged to avoid direct sun exposure and stay hydrated. On a positive note, the Met Office mentioned that a westerly wind system might bring rain and hail to the upper parts of the country until April 20.