In a first, CM Maryam Launches Bionics Human Limb Technology in Punjab

Punjab CM directs construction special ramps for special people in all government buildings

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz launched a remarkable project of providing assistive devices to special people for the first time in the history of Punjab.

She said, “Under the project, artificial limbs, hearing aids, wheelchairs and other equipment worth Rs1 billion will be provided free of cost to special people in the province.” She highlighted, “Special people will be given manual wheelchairs, rollators, tricycles, electric and motorized wheelchairs. Tricycles, walking walkers, frame mobile toilet chairs, pads wheelchairs, controlled wheelchairs, hearing aids and artificial limbs will also be given free of cost to special people as per their needs.”

More than 300 special people from all over Punjab attended the inauguration ceremony. The Punjab CM sat among them in the ceremony. On her arrival, two lovely special girls Aiza and Ayesha welcomed her, and presented her bouquets. National anthem and its translation were presented in the ceremony in sign language.

The Punjab CM said, “Punjab has become the first province in Pakistan to have the ability to rehabilitate disabled people and make their lives as active as normal people through “Bionics” technology.” She added, “The world’s most expensive and latest artificial limbs made with “Bionics” technology have the ability to move according to the brain’s signals.”

The Punjab CM eradicated the disability of six-year-old Sohail, who lost his arm below elbow in an electric shock, with an artificial arm of “Bionics” technology. The installation of artificial arm that moves automatically when it receives signals from brain has changed little Sohail’s life. He moved his hands for the first time after the accident, and expressed his happiness by clapping. CM Maryam shook hands with little Sohail and gave him a high five.

She encouraged and loved Sohail, and brought him back from the stage with her.

CM Directs to Construct Ramps For Special People

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz directed to construct special ramps for special people in all government buildings across Punjab. The CM while addressing inauguration ceremony of the project for the provision of assistive devices to special people said that by ignoring to build ramps in government buildings for special people amounts to disrespecting them.

She said, “I appeal that no one should make fun of the disability of special people or attribute them any name in this regard. Pakistan’s largest ration card program will be launched on May 112,000 families will be given Rs10,000 each.”

She added, “By the grace of Allah Almighty, 30,000 houses are being built in a short span of five months under ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ Project. No government in the history of Pakistan has been able to build even 3,000 houses for the people.”

She said, “The target of building one lakh houses will be achieved by the end of current year. Those who do not own any land will get free three marla plots. I want to reach every person who is waiting for the state to lend help. In Ramazan, 3 million people received cheques worth Rs10,000 at their doorstep.”

She said, “I pray that a day comes when no one complains about element of disparity prevailing in the society. Elevators were installed especially in field hospitals for the special people. People suffering from physical weakness should register on the portal of Social Welfare Department and assistive devices will be delivered to their homes as and when they need.”