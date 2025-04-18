NATIONAL

Gunmen kill head constable in attack targeting SHO in DI Khan

By Staff Report

D.I. KHAN: A police head constable was martyred and a civilian critically injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire on a vehicle in Dera Ismail Khan on Friday.

According to sources, the incident occurred while Chaudhwan Police Station SHO Qasim Khan was en route to court to appear as a witness. He was traveling in a private vehicle when the assailants targeted them.

The attack resulted in the martyrdom of Head Constable Javed, while the SHO survived the assault.

This is the latest in a string of targeted attacks on law enforcement in the region.

Earlier, on March 18, 2025, terrorists launched a coordinated assault on Daraban Police Station, which was repelled by security forces after an intense 45-minute gun battle. One policeman embraced martyrdom in that incident as well.

In a separate attack on Chashma Road, Constable Mohammad Ali was martyred while returning home. He had been serving as a security detail for a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

Authorities have launched investigations into the recent wave of violence targeting police personnel in Dera Ismail Khan.

