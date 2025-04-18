Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Create an account Create an account Welcome! Register for an account your email your username A password will be e-mailed to you. Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. NATIONAL April 18, 2025 Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 18ᵗʰ April, 2025 By Web Desk All Gold prices mentioned above are quoted by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA). FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsAppEmail Previous articleEpaper_25-4-18 LHR Web Desk LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name: Please enter your name here Email: You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ RELATED ARTICLES NATIONAL Polio eradication review meeting says not a single case reported since Feb 10 NATIONAL JCP nominates two SC judges for constitutional benches NATIONAL PM reaffirms desire to strengthen relations with UK NATIONAL Imran agreed to hold negotiations for sake of Pakistan: Gandapur NATIONAL COAS confers military honours on officers, soldiers NATIONAL China stands ready to take high quality development of CPEC projects to next level; says Amb Jiang Zaidong Must Read Comment Ad-hocism in de-radicalization efforts April 17, 2025 The transformation of behaviour is as important as change of obscurantist ideology. Change of behaviour and reorientation of ideology is the crux of the... A fenceless border April 17, 2025 Spending on Balochistan April 17, 2025 Life skills April 17, 2025