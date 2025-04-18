Gandapur serves notice to Federal Minister over KP Mines and Minerals Bill 2025 ‘assertions’

KP CM demands Rs1b in damages, public apology from Ali Pervaiz Malik, TV channel over ‘agreement allegations’

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Friday said he had served a legal notice on Federal Minister for Energy Ali Pervaiz Malik and a private television channel, demanding Rs1 billion in damages and a public apology over allegations related to the KP Mines and Minerals Bill 2025.

The KP CM also categorically rejected any agreement with the federal government on the proposed mines and minerals bill, emphasizing that the assertions made by federal ministers as defamatory and baseless.

He asked how it was possible to sign an agreement with the federal government over an issue not yet approved by the KP Assembly.

The notice, issued by Advocate Ali Azim Afridi, states that during a recent TV programme, the federal minister falsely claimed that the chief minister had signed an agreement related to the proposed minerals legislation.

The CM’s legal team has denied these allegations, calling them “baseless, malicious, and politically motivated.”

The notice argues that no such agreement exists and that the claims were made without evidence, damaging the chief minister’s reputation and political standing.

It warns of legal action if the demands — compensation and a public retraction — are not met within 15 days.